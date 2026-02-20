Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is the world's richest person by a significant margin. While some of the other billionaires have watched their wealth decline in 2026, Musk is gaining. Here's how his net worth stacks up compared to the automotive sector.

Elon Musk Net Worth Rises in 2026

Musk's stake in the combined company along with his holding in Tesla have pushed his wealth to $672 billion, according to estimates from Bloomberg. His fortune has grown by $53.0 billion in 2026.

To put the Tesla chief’s net worth into perspective, here's a look at the rival carmakers he could buy based on their current market capitalizations, which doesn't factor in debt.

Those four companies have a combined market capitalization of $531 billion. That means Musk is worth as much as these automotive companies combined, with $141 billion to spare.

While the tech mogul may have no interest in acquiring a traditional automotive company or an electric-vehicle rival like Rivian, the illustration shows how far ahead Tesla may be in EV progress and valuation from investors.

Musk's Wealth History And Future

Musk became the richest person in the world in January 2021, topping Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos. Musk would hold the title for months, losing it several times to Bezos and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault in 2022 and 2024.

The Tesla CEO has held the title fairly consistently over the last two years, briefly losing the title to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison for one day in September 2025 thanks to a huge rise in Oracle stock after its quarterly earnings.

With a potential SpaceX IPO coming in 2026 that could value the space and AI company at $1.5 trillion, Musk could become the world's first trillionaire.

Without a SpaceX IPO, Musk could still continue to add to his net worth with rising valuations for his companies like SpaceX and Tesla and for meeting certain Tesla milestones that are part of a compensation package worth nearly $1 trillion.

Image: Shutterstock