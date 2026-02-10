Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock is up during Tuesday’s premarket session as the company announced executive leadership changes aimed at accelerating growth.

This news comes as the broader market experienced positive momentum, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.22% on the previous trading day, indicating a supportive environment for the stock.

Outlook Confirmed

Target confirmed that it expects to report fourth-quarter 2025 sales, full-year GAAP EPS, and full-year adjusted EPS in line with its prior guidance.

CEO Michael Fiddelke emphasized that these leadership changes are designed to align talent with key roles, enhancing the company’s ability to drive growth and execute its strategic plans.

In a significant restructuring, Cara Sylvester has been appointed as chief merchandising officer, while Lisa Roath takes on the role of chief operating officer.

These appointments are intended to streamline operations and strengthen Target’s merchandising capabilities, positioning the company for future success.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 9.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $120.00

: $120.00 Key Support: $110.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Target is slated to provide its next financial update on March 3, 2026.

EPS Estimate : $2.16 (Down from $2.41 YoY)

: $2.16 (Down from $2.41 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $30.53 billion (Down from $30.91 billion YoY)

: $30.53 billion (Down from $30.91 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 14.0x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $98.23. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : In-Line (Raises Target to $100.00) (Feb. 3)

: In-Line (Raises Target to $100.00) (Feb. 3) Wolfe Research : Upgraded to Peer Perform (Jan. 27)

: Upgraded to Peer Perform (Jan. 27) Wolfe Research: Underperform (Maintains Target to $81.00) (Dec. 30, 2025)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a value P/E multiple, the consensus and rising estimates suggest analysts view the growth prospects as justification for the current valuation.

TGT Price Action: Target shares were up 0.48% at $116.07 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

