Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is trading higher on Friday after falling for two consecutive days on lower-than-expected fiscal 2026 guidance and compounding concerns.

• Novo Nordisk stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s behind NVO gains?

On Tuesday, the company said it expects adjusted sales growth for 2026, which excludes revenue from the reversal of 340B provisions, to be -5% to -13% at constant exchange rates (CER).

Hims and Hers said that eligible customers can access treatment plans that include Compounded Semaglutide Pills at a special introductory offer starting at just $49 for the first month.

Novo Nordisk issued a statement saying Hims & Hers will unlawfully mass-market an unapproved, inauthentic and untested knockoff semaglutide pill.

“The action by Hims & Hers is illegal mass compounding that poses a significant risk to patient safety. Novo Nordisk will take legal and regulatory action…” This is another example of Hims & Hers’ historic behaviour of duping the American public with knockoff GLP-1 products, and the FDA has previously warned them about their deceptive advertising of GLP-1 knockoffs.”

Novo Nordisk stock gained after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said to take action against illegal copycat drugs.

In a social media post on Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary said, “FDA will take swift action against companies mass-marketing illegal copycat drugs, claiming they are similar to FDA-approved products. The FDA cannot verify the quality, safety or effectiveness of non-approved drugs.”

Though the post did not mention or list any products or companies.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk stock is up 8.32% at $46.96 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading 8.6% above its 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock