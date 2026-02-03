Legendary investor Warren Buffett ended his run as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) at the end of 2025. Buffett may have another long run coming to an end as of Tuesday.

Buffett Drops Out Of Top 10 Richest

Once the richest person in the world, Buffett finished 2025 ranked 10th at a net worth of $151 billion, up $9.44 billion for the year.

Buffett currently ranks 11th at $147 billion, with his net worth down $4.75 billion in 2026.

Jim Walton, the youngest son of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton, is worth $149 billion. His wealth has gained $12.4 billion in 2026 to join the top 10.

Buffett could fall further down, as he is currently surrounded by other Walmart heirs: Rob Walton ranks 12th at $146 billion, up $12 billion in 2026. Alice Walton, the world's richest woman, ranks 13th, at $145 billion, up $12.2 billion in 2026.

The Waltons previously knocked Bill Gates down the world's richest list in late 2025 as they approached the top 10. Both Gates and Buffett have pledged to give away large portions of their wealth, which may contribute to their drops on the list.

What's Next for Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett may quickly fall further down the billionaires list as Walmart shares gained another 2.94% on Tuesday, with shares hitting new all-time highs. Walmart joined the $1 trillion market capitalization club, becoming one of the rare American companies to pass the milestone.

Walmart is currently worth $1.02 trillion, ranking behind Berkshire Hathaway at $1.06 trillion. Walmart ranks 12th among market capitalizations of companies worldwide, with two companies currently worth $4 trillion or more (Nvidia, Alphabet) and five companies worth $2 trillion or more (Nvidia, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com).

Walmart shares are up 13.3% year-to-date in 2026 and the stock is up 28.3% over the last 52 weeks.

Berkshire Hathaway stock is down 0.6% year-to-date in 2026 and shares are up 6.3% over the last 52 weeks.

After several years of beating the S&P 500, Berkshire Hathaway trailed the market index with a gain of 11.5% in 2025, versus a gain of 16.6% for the S&P 500.

Photo: Photo Agency / Shutterstock