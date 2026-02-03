Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday disclosed that it won its largest single-aisle order to date.

Details

The company grabbed an order for 20 737 MAX jets from Air Cambodia, which is its first purchase of Boeing’s fuel-efficient aircraft.

Air Cambodia will use the 737 MAX to modernize and expand its fleet, enhancing connectivity across the region.

Notably, in December 2025, the airline confirmed a firm order for 10 737-8 jets, with options for 10 more. This order had not previously appeared on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website.

Air Cambodia currently operates a fleet of six single-aisle and regional jets on domestic and international routes to Vietnam, India, Thailand, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

The 737-8’s efficiency, capabilities, and passenger comfort will support the airline’s growing network of high-demand Asian routes.

Dr. David Zhan, CEO of Air Cambodia, said, “This investment, Air Cambodia’s largest narrowbody purchase, will let us launch direct services to important markets across North and Southeast Asia, and offer competitively priced travel for passengers, while creating local jobs and training opportunities that strengthen our communities.”

Latest Coverage

On Thursday, the company announced it will build four additional MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters and provide sustainment support for the U.S. Air Force. This marks its second production contract for the aircraft in five months.

Also, Boeing won a contract for 30 more fuel-efficient 737 MAX jets from Indian airline operator, Air India. The deal expanded Air India’s order book to nearly 200 Boeing airplanes across the single-aisle and widebody airplane families.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 0.08% at $233.20 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock