Target Stacks Its Board With Star Executives From Nike, HanesBrands

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday moved to strengthen its board with a longtime Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) design leader while also reaffirming its shareholder commitment through a fresh dividend declaration.

The appointments of John Hoke, III, and Steve Bratspies to Target's board align with the company's strategy to boost innovation and value, ahead of its next growth phase.

Hoke spent more than 30 years at Nike, including leading global design teams for Nike, Jordan, and Converse.

He served as the company's first chief innovation officer and previously worked at Michael Graves Architecture & Design.

Hoke also chairs the board at MillerKnoll and advises Piaggio Fast Forward.

Bratspies Brings Retail Operations Expertise

Bratspies most recently led HanesBrands, Inc. as CEO, guiding the company through major strategic shifts. He oversaw the sale of Champion and the acquisition of HanesBrands by Gildan Activewear.

Earlier, he spent 15 years at Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) , including as chief merchandising officer, and held senior roles at PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America division.

"These appointments underscore the Board's continued commitment to strong governance and long-term value creation for shareholders," said Christine Leahy, lead independent director of Target's board.

She said Hoke and Bratspies bring experience that aligns with Target's strategic goals as it welcomes Michael Fiddelke as CEO and enters its next chapter of growth.

Dividend Declaration

Target declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per common share.

The dividend is payable March 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 11, 2026.

TGT Price Action: Target shares were down 0.53% at $105.48 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by happycreator via Shutterstock