Barrick Names Veteran Deal-Maker Helen Cai As CFO

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) stock rose Tuesday after the company disclosed that Helen Cai has been named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2026.

Details

Cai will succeed Graham Shuttleworth, who will step down after the release and filing of the company’s year-end results.

Cai has served on Barrick’s Board since November 2021 and brings more than 20 years of experience spanning equity research, corporate finance, strategy, capital markets, and M&A, with a focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors.

Her career includes senior roles at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and China International Capital Corporation (CICC), where she was repeatedly recognized as a top-ranked analyst by StarMine, Institutional Investor, and Asiamoney, and led award-winning transactions as an investment banker.

Mark Hill, Group COO and Interim President and CEO, said he was pleased to welcome Helen to the executive team as CFO, noting that her extensive financial expertise and decades of experience in the mining sector will be a major asset as the company works to enhance performance and deliver greater shareholder value.

He also thanked Graham for his leadership and the meaningful contributions he has made to Barrick over the past seven years, adding that the company wishes him every success in the future.

“I am excited to be taking on this new executive role at such a pivotal time in Barrick’s history. I look forward to partnering with Mark and the leadership team to deliver our strategy and drive sustainable value for our shareholders,” said Cai.

Operational Update

In December, Barrick resolved a long-running dispute with the government of Mali, restoring control over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex after nearly two years, including almost a year of halted production. The site is among the company’s most important gold assets.

Barrick is scheduled to report full-year and fourth-quarter 2025 results on February 5, 2026.

B Price Action: Barrick Mining shares were up 3.55% at $50.46 during premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $50.51, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock