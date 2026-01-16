JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Visits Palantir — Wall Street Meets The War Room

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon visited Palantir Technologies' (NASDAQ:PLTR) office in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Although the exact nature of the engagement is unknown, Palantir acknowledged Dimon’s visit and the ensuing discussion in a social media post.

"Thank you @jpmorgan CEO Jamie Dimon for stopping by our DC office earlier today, and for the discussion with @ChairmanG," Palantir said in the post that also highlighted photos of Dimon and Palantir's head of defense Mike Gallagher.

Dimon has previously spoken about his initial interactions with Palantir’s technology in 2012 when the firm began using the company's AI platform.

"In 2012 we first used Palantir and I remember sitting down with the Palantir people and going through this AI thing saying ‘Holy Christ this is, this is unbelievable'," he said.

In 2025, Dimon said the scale of AI use had grown tremendously and JPMorgan now operates a 200-person research group dedicated exclusively to AI development.

The firm's AI investment has reached $2 billion annually as part of its $18 billion technology budget.

The bank currently operates 600 active AI use cases across its global operations, with Dimon projecting that number could double or triple within the next year.

Matters Of National Security

Both Palantir and JPMorgan prioritize national security objectives and maintaining a competitive advantage for the United States.

Last October, JPMorgan launched its Security and Resiliency Initiative, a massive $1.5 trillion, 10-year pledge designed to fortify industries critical to U.S. national security and economic stability.

The initiative focuses on four strategic pillars: supply chain and advanced manufacturing (including critical minerals and robotics), defense and aerospace, energy independence and frontier technologies like AI and quantum computing.

Palantir operates in many of those same industries—AI, national security and defense in particular.

Though the details of Thursday's meeting are unknown, it is likely that the executives spoke about an intersection of finance, AI and national security matters.

Photo: Shutterstock