Novo Nordisk A/S’ (NYSE:NVO) stock is trading higher on Friday as the Wegovy (semaglutide) pill hit 3,071 U.S. prescriptions in the first four days after its launch, Reuters noted, citing IQVIA data.

Wegovy pill showed an average weight loss of about 17% (16.6%) when used along with a reduced-calorie diet and exercise, and if all patients stayed on treatment, compared to about 3% (2.7%) for placebo.

The weight loss pill was approved in December 2025.

The market ‍is closely watching early sales for signs of strength or weakness.

Also on Friday, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved a maximum dose of up to 7.2mg per week of Wegovy (semaglutide).

In November 2025, Novo Nordisk submitted its supplemental marketing application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a higher dose of semaglutide injection 7.2 mg for chronic weight management.

Under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) expedited program, review is expected within 1–2 months following the FDA’s acceptance of the filing.

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a positive opinion for a higher dose of Wegovy (semaglutide 7.2 mg).

In the EU, Novo Nordisk expects a regulatory decision in the first quarter of 2026.

The MHRA said the weight loss drug is administered as 3 injections of 2.4 mg for weight management in adult patients with obesity only, in addition to a reduced-calorie diet and exercise, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30kg/m² or higher.

The approval does not apply to overweight patients with a BMI of less than 30kg/m² using Wegovy for weight management or to patients using Wegovy to lower their risk of serious heart problems.

When a patient with obesity first starts using Wegovy, the starting dose is 0.25mg per week. A prescribing healthcare professional will then instruct a patient to gradually increase their dose every 4 weeks until they reach the dose of 2.4 mg per week.

If needed, a dose increase to 7.2 mg per week (3 injections of 2.4 mg) can be made after a minimum of 4 weeks on 2.4 mg. The maximum dose is 7.2 mg per week.

For the Wegovy 7.2 mg weight management dose, patients will need to inject three doses of 2.4 mg, one after the other on the same day.

The injections can be given in the same body area but should be at least 5cm apart. Patients must change the needle between each dose and may need to use multiple pens.

Each pen contains four 2.4 mg doses. Patients should not discard the pen until their fourth dose has been taken. Partially used pens should be stored in the fridge with the needle removed.

Patients should make sure they have a sufficient supply of pens to complete their dose before they start injecting. Once all four 2.4mg doses have been used, patients should dispose of the pen safely, as instructed by their prescriber.

In November 2025, Novo Nordisk shared data from the STEP UP phase 3b trial of a 7.2 mg dose of semaglutide compared to the 2.4 mg dose and a placebo for weight management in adults with obesity.

It showed that Wegovy helps obese people lose an average of 21% of their body weight.

NVO Price Action: Novo Nordisk shares were up 7.20% at $61.23 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

