Coke Hits Reset, Henrique Braun To Take Over As CEO

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) stock was trading lower on Wednesday as it announced wide-ranging leadership changes.

The beverage giant introduced a refreshed executive structure aimed at strengthening consumer focus and speeding up technology adoption.

Henrique Braun will become CEO on March 31, 2026, replacing James Quincey. Quincey will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board.

New Digital Role

Coca-Cola created a Chief Digital Officer role to bring digital, data and operational excellence under one leader.

Sedef Salingan Sahin, currently president of the Eurasia and Middle East operating unit, will take the new role and report to Braun.

She will coordinate digital strategy and align teams across the enterprise.

John Murphy will remain President and CFO while shifting some responsibilities.

Manolo Arroyo will take over customer and commercial leadership and add those duties to his marketing role as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Customer Commercial Officer.

Market Group Changes

Coca-Cola also reorganized its market leadership structure under Braun. Sanket Ray will oversee markets across India, Southwest Asia, Greater China and Mongolia, plus Japan and South Korea, while keeping his current operating unit role.

Claudia Lorenzo will lead Eurasia and the Middle East, ASEAN and South Pacific, and Africa markets, and will serve as president of the Eurasia and Middle East operating unit.

Transition Support

Robin Halpern was named Braun's incoming chief of staff to support the leadership transition. Halpern currently leads investor relations.

Coca-Cola sells beverages globally, with products available in more than 200 countries. Investors often compare the company with PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST).

According to Benzinga Pro, KO stock has gained over 14% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSE:IYK).

KO Price Action: Coca-Cola shares were down 0.17% at $71.12 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Miha Creative via Shutterstock