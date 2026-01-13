AbbVie Gets Tariff Relief, Pledges $100 Billion, Lower Prices For Key Medicines

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday announced a voluntary agreement with the Trump administration to advance access and affordability further.

AbbVie said it will provide low prices in Medicaid while pledging $100 billion in U.S.-based research and development and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade.

AbbVie will also expand direct-to-patient offerings through TrumpRx for medicines, including Alphagan and Combigan (for ocular hypertension), Humira (for arthritis), and Synthroid (for hypothyroidism).

The three-year agreement provides AbbVie with exemption from tariffs and future pricing mandates.

Other Deals

Last week, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) became the latest to strike a deal with the Trump administration to lower drug prices for U.S. consumers in exchange for exemptions from tariffs.

On Monday, AbbVie and RemeGen announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of RC148, currently being developed for multiple advanced solid tumors.

AbbVie will receive exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize RC148 outside of the Greater China territory.

RemeGen will receive an upfront payment of $650 million and is eligible to receive up to $4.95 billion in milestone payments.

On Monday, AbbVie agreed to acquire a device manufacturing facility in Tempe, Arizona, and associated intellectual property from West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). The transaction will close in mid-2026.

The transaction includes the transfer of manufacturing facilities, including multiple production lines, and 3.5 mL on-body injector technology to support production of current and next-generation AbbVie immunology and neuroscience medicines.

AbbVie plans to hire approximately 200 employees at the site and invest more than $175 million to acquire, as well as modernize and fully integrate it into its global manufacturing network.

ABBV Price Action: AbbVie shares were down 0.09% at $219.85 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

