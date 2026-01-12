Kroger Uses Gemini AI To Personalize Grocery Shopping Experience

Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) announced on Sunday that it has expanded its partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud to enhance its customer experience.

Details

As per the deal, the company will implement the Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) solution.

This will create a new personal shopping assistant that blends advanced technology with Kroger’s expertise in food and customer care.

Kroger will roll out Gemini Enterprise for CX nationwide, providing an integrated Meal and Shopping Assistant to simplify grocery planning while honoring customer preferences.

Using Customer Experience Agent Studio, Kroger will also analyze store calls to resolve issues faster, enhance associate efficiency, and deliver a seamless, high-touch experience.

Management Commentary

Yael Cosset, executive vice president and chief digital officer for Kroger, said, “We are streamlining every aspect of the shopping experience from building a basket and getting relevant offers and savings, to scheduling a delivery faster than ever before. We are making grocery shopping simpler and more personal, creating more time for real connections around foods families love.”

Darshan Kantak, vice president of product for applied AI at Google Cloud added, “With Gemini Enterprise for Commerce, Kroger will be setting a new standard for grocery, ensuring its agent becomes a comprehensive digital concierge across every customer touchpoint.”

Strategic Portfolio Update

The announcement follows last week’s disclosure that Kroger sold its online wellness unit as it narrows its focus on core grocery operations. The company said the divestment supports broader efforts to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

KR Price Action: Kroger shares were up 0.02% at $59.52 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock