Polestar Achieves Best Year Ever In 2025 Despite Market Challenges

Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) disclosed that the estimated retail sales of 15,608 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2025 represented a 27% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year, Polestar's retail sales reached around 60,119 vehicles, up 34% compared to 44,851 vehicles in 2024.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, stated, "For retail sales volumes, 2025 has been the best year ever for Polestar, despite continued external headwinds and challenging market conditions."

"We are gaining market share and outselling many established car brands across key European markets – a testament to the expansion of our sales network, which has grown by over 50% this year, our attractive model line-up and the team's hard work."

Nine Months Of 2025 Results

In November, the company reported retail sales of approximately 44,482 vehicles, marking a 36.5% year-on-year increase from 32,595 units in the same period.

This was driven by a compelling model line-up and robust demand in Europe.

Revenue grew 48.8% Y/Y to $2.17 billion, driven by higher volumes, premium models (Polestar 3 & 4), and $123 million in carbon credit sales, partially offset by market pricing pressure and North American residual value costs.

Banco Bilbao Equity Investment

In December, Polestar disclosed that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) and NATIXIS are making a combined $300 million equity investment in the company, contributing $150 million each.

As part of the transaction, both institutions have entered into a put option agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely Sweden Holdings AB, allowing them the option to exit their investment in three years with specified returns, under the terms of this equity financing arrangement.

Price Action: PSNY shares are down 0.45% at $22.10 premarket at the last check on Friday.

