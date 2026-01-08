What's Going On With Fiserv Stock On Thursday?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company disclosed a strategic deal with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to accelerate AI integration across its development platforms.

Details

The collaboration aims to enhance Fiserv's internal productivity and deliver AI-powered solutions that provide greater value to financial institutions, businesses, and consumers worldwide.

Fiserv plans to roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot across its worldwide workforce, providing employees with cutting-edge AI tools to improve productivity, speed decision-making, and enhance work quality.

At the same time, the company is collaborating with Microsoft to broaden its use of Microsoft Foundry, an Azure-based AI platform for securely building, customizing, deploying, and managing AI applications.

Guy Chiarello, Vice Chairman, Fiserv added, “This collaboration with Microsoft enables us to bring intelligent capabilities to market with greater speed and scale, unlocking smarter, more differentiated solutions that help our clients grow, compete, and lead in today’s rapidly evolving fintech and payments landscape.”

Notably, Fiserv's expanded Microsoft partnership builds on its existing use of Foundry and GitHub Copilot.

To date, the company has processed over 100 billion tokens in Foundry to enhance products and client experiences, while GitHub Copilot supports 8,000+ engineers, boosting productivity and speeding solution delivery.

Fiserv Technical Analysis

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is currently trading above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggests a short-term bullish trend. However, it remains significantly below its 200-day SMA, indicating a longer-term bearish sentiment that traders should be cautious about.

The RSI is currently at 59.05, which is considered neutral territory. This suggests that while there is some upward momentum, the stock isn’t overbought, leaving room for potential gains without the risk of a sharp pullback.

MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure in the short term. This could signal that the recent upward movement might face challenges, and traders should watch for any changes in momentum.

Key support is at $59.50, and if this level is tested, it could indicate a potential reversal or trend change. Without a defined resistance level, traders may want to be cautious as the stock approaches its recent highs.

There was a MACD bullish crossover on January 8, which could signal a shift in momentum if it holds. This crossover, combined with the stock’s current position, may offer traders a chance to capitalize on any upward movement.

Looking at the 12-month performance, FISV has gained 9.13%, reflecting a gradual recovery from previous lows. This longer-term trend suggests that while the stock has faced challenges, there is potential for continued improvement if current momentum can be sustained.

Currently, the stock is trading at 107.3% of its 52-week range, indicating it’s near its highs. This positioning suggests that traders should be alert for any signs of a pullback as the stock approaches these elevated levels.

With the recent MACD crossover and the stock’s current position, traders may want to keep a close eye on how it reacts to support and resistance levels in the coming sessions. The technical setup indicates potential for further gains, but caution is warranted given the longer-term bearish indicators.

FISV Price Action: Fiserv shares were up 2.16% at $70.19 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock