KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday. The company disclosed an additional $1.5 billion equity investment in Global Technical Realty (GTR), a multi-billion-dollar European built-to-suit data center platform.

Oak Hill Capital is joining KKR as a new investor and committing about $400 million.

Details

KKR is financing its investment mainly through its Global Infrastructure Strategy, which has deployed roughly $34 billion in digital infrastructure across 24 investments and over $20 billion in power and renewables.

Its portfolio spans five data center platforms across the U.S., APAC (Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) with a 12 GW development pipeline, 12 fiber platforms serving nearly 30 million homes and more than 130,000 wireless sites across Europe and APAC.

The new investments will fund GTR's expanding development pipeline, supporting new greenfield projects and market expansion across Europe as demand for AI-ready, high-density data center and cloud infrastructure accelerates.

Real Estate In Korea

Last month, the company completed a major real estate acquisition in South Korea, taking ownership of the Cheongna Logistics Center in Incheon.

KKR disclosed that it is making a $220 million growth investment in Premialab, a global provider of data, analytics and risk management solutions for quantitative investing.

KKR Price Action: KKR shares are down 1.99% at $133.09 at publication on Wednesday.

