Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday landed a landmark aircraft deal after Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) placed its largest order ever.

Alaska said it has agreed to purchase 105 Boeing 737-10 jets, the largest variant of the 737 MAX family, along with five Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Executives described the transaction as the carrier’s biggest aircraft deal to date, aimed at modernizing its fleet and supporting future network expansion.

737-10 Deployment And Fleet Efficiency

Alaska plans to deploy the 737-10 on high-demand U.S. routes.

The airline expects the jets to replace older narrowbodies and improve efficiency.

Management said the aircraft should deliver a lower cost per seat.

Alaska said the five 787 Dreamliners will support expansion into Europe and Asia.

The airline cited range, fuel efficiency and passenger comfort as key advantages.

Alaska currently operates five Dreamliners and said this adds to its widebody plans.

Management Commentary

Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci said the investment supports the Alaska Accelerate strategy. He said the new planes will help the airline reach more destinations worldwide.

Minicucci also highlighted newer, fuel-efficient aircraft for customers.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, praised Alaska’s growth track record. She said Boeing values Alaska’s trust in the 737 and 787 programs. Pope also said the deal reinforces a long-running partnership.

The announcement comes as the companies mark 60 years of working together. That relationship began with Boeing’s delivery of a 727 to Alaska.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 0.30% at $230.52 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Alaska Air shares were down 1.17%.

Photo by Robin Guess via Shutterstock