KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has completed a major real estate acquisition in South Korea, taking ownership of the Cheongna Logistics Center in Incheon. The deal highlights rising institutional interest in large-scale logistics assets as Korea's economy continues to shift toward e-commerce and advanced fulfillment networks.

Executed through a fund managed locally by Kreate Asset Management, the purchase stands as the largest single-property logistics transaction ever recorded in the country.

The Cheongna facility, completed in 2022, spans approximately 4.6 million square feet and benefits from direct access to major transportation routes serving the Seoul metropolitan area. Its scale and technical specifications allow it to support complex distribution operations, which have helped keep the property fully leased amid strong tenant demand.

Under the new ownership structure, Kreate will handle on-the-ground management and leasing activities, while KKR will focus on long-term value initiatives and capital strategy. KKR executives emphasized that advanced logistics infrastructure is becoming increasingly central to Korea's modern economy.

The acquisition comes as global private equity activity regains momentum despite market uncertainty. Recent data indicate that U.S. private equity firms saw a sharp rebound in dealmaking during the third quarter, with logistics and technology-driven assets drawing heightened investor attention.

Investors often look to companies such as Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for insight into logistics real estate trends, along with broader exposure through funds like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ) .

Financial terms of the Cheongna acquisition were not disclosed.

KKR Price Action: KKR shares were up 0.06% at $129.50 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock