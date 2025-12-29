Woodside Locks In Major LNG Deal With Turkey's BOTAS

Woodside Energy Group Limited (NYSE:WDS) announced on Sunday a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with the Turkish state-owned energy company BOTAŞ for liquefied natural gas.

Details

The contract stipulates that Woodside will deliver approximately 0.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year (equivalent to roughly 5.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas) to BOTAŞ.

This supply arrangement is set to span a nine-year term, beginning in 2030.

This milestone formalizes the non-binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) established in September into a definitive commitment.

This move underscores a mutual goal to expand the partnership across the LNG value chain.

The fuel will primarily be sourced from the under-construction Louisiana LNG facility in the United States.

Management Commentary

Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Mark Abbotsford said the agreement marks a key step in the company’s global expansion, noting that it is Woodside’s first long-term LNG supply deal with Türkiye.

“This supply agreement with BOTAŞ represents a strategic milestone for Woodside given it is our first long-term LNG supply arrangement with the Turkish market,” Abbotsford said, adding that the deal underscores the strength and flexibility of Woodside’s diversified portfolio and its ability to execute on global growth ambitions.

CEO Transition

Woodside Energy announced on December 17 that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill has informed the board of her decision to step down, following her acceptance of the CEO role at BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) .

The board has appointed Liz Westcott as the acting Chief Executive Officer, effective December 18, 2025.

WDS Price Action: WDS shares closed lower by 0.39% at $15.36 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

