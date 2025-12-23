The $1 Trillion Holiday Season—US Shoppers Make History

For the first time in history, U.S. holiday spending is projected to surpass the $1 trillion milestone.

COST stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Total sales for November and December 2025 are on track to reach between $1.01 trillion and $1.02 trillion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7% to 4.2%, according to the National Retail Federation.

Read Next: Stock Market Hours This Week: Christmas 2025 Holiday Schedule

Nominal Growth Trap

While the headline figure is historic, economists warn that these gains are largely “nominal.”

The surge is driven mostly by inflation and tariff-related price hikes and less by an increase in the volume of goods sold.

With retail price inflation hovering around 2-3% and new trade policies inducing higher costs for imported toys and electronics, many consumers are paying more for the same or fewer items.

K-Shaped Holiday

The season is characterized by a stark divide in consumer behavior:

High-Income Resilience: Spending remains robust among affluent households, fueled by stock market gains and rising home equity.

Spending remains robust among affluent households, fueled by stock market gains and rising home equity. Lower-Income Squeeze: Budget-conscious shoppers are showing a “resilient caution.” Rising credit card dependency and the expansion of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services suggest that many are stretching their budgets to the limit.

Performance of the Retail Titans

Retailer Performance & Outlook Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) The undisputed winner. Walmart's “value-plus” strategy and AI-driven logistics have allowed it to capture market share from both high-end and low-end competitors. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Dominated the “Cyber Five” with record digital sales. Amazon's growth is bolstered by high-margin advertising and AI-integrated shopping agents. Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) Remains a steady defensive growth play as members lean into bulk buying to mitigate the impact of inflation. Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) Struggling to find its footing. Target has seen declining comparable store sales as it loses price-sensitive shoppers to Walmart and convenience seekers to Amazon.

Despite a record-breaking total, the 2025 season proves that while Americans are still willing to spend, they are doing so with surgical precision—favoring value-driven giants over the shrinking middle market.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock