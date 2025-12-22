UnitedHealth Unveils 23-Point Action Plan Following Independent Business Audit

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) on Friday reportedly disclosed initial findings from a sweeping independent review of its business practices, framing the move as an early step toward greater transparency and operational improvement under new leadership.

The health care conglomerate said it has adopted 23 ongoing "action plans" aimed at addressing recommendations from the third-party assessments.

Oversight will be handled by its internal audit and advisory services team. The company expects about 65% of those actions to be completed by the end of 2025, with all plans finalized by the end of March next year.

The announcement comes as private insurers face intensifying public criticism over coverage decisions, costs, and access to care. UnitedHealth owns UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest health insurer, and has been at the center of broader debate over industry practices. While the company characterized the audit as a positive step, CNBC reported that it remains unclear whether the effort will meaningfully shift public perception.

The review was launched in July, when UnitedHealth disclosed that two independent consulting firms would evaluate its policies and performance metrics. That same day, the company confirmed it was facing Department of Justice investigations tied to its Medicare billing practices.

The audit represents one of the earliest initiatives under CEO Steve Hemsley, who took over in May following the abrupt departure of Andrew Witty.

Citing a letter released Friday, CNBC added that Hemsley said the assessments were intended to set "a new standard of transparency" and underscored the company's responsibility to patients, providers, and the broader health system.

FTI Consulting examined UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage risk assessment operations and care services management processes. The firm found UnitedHealth generally outperformed peers across several Medicaid and Medicare measures, while also citing areas for improvement, including authorization timelines, documentation practices, and responsiveness to regulatory audit findings.

Separately, the Analysis Group reviewed policies at Optum Rx, the company's pharmacy benefit manager, focusing on how manufacturer discounts are collected and distributed. The firm identified no deficiencies requiring corrective action, though it recommended enhancements such as strengthening escalation procedures for unresolved payment disputes.

UnitedHealth said additional findings, including a review of diagnosis coding and its approach to evidence-based medical policy, will be released during the first quarter and middle of next year.

