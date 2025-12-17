This holiday season, consider a gift that doesn’t require batteries or end up in a donation bin by next June. Gifting stock —ownership in a real business — is a “stock-ing stuffer” for kids and teens that can spark a lifelong interest in financial literacy and investing.

The Vehicle: Custodial Brokerage Accounts

A custodial account (UTMA/UGMA) is the standard vehicle for purchasing shares on behalf of a minor. An adult (the custodian) manages the account, but the assets legally belong to the minor.

Once the child reaches adulthood (usually 18 or 21, depending on the state), control of the account — and all its growth — is turned over to them fully.

It could be a gift that benefits the recipient for a lifetime.

The Portfolio: Invest in Kids' Favorite Brands

The best way to engage a child is to buy companies they interact with daily. This makes the abstract concept of the stock market tangible.

Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) : If they spend their weekends gaming or streaming, owning these shares helps them understand that they are part of the business ecosystem.

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) : Disney could be the perfect "first stock" because its movies, characters and theme parks provide a clear connection for the child.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) : Next time they lace up their sneakers, remind them they own a piece of the brand that they love to wear.

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD): A classic pick that bridges the gap between buying a Happy Meal and owning the restaurant.

The Lessons: Dividends, Fractions and Patience

The gift is about more than money; it’s about learning the basics of market mechanics.

Fractional Shares: One share of Netflix is nearly $100, but many brokerages allow purchases of “fractional shares” for as little as $5. Using fractional shares, a child can own a slice of almost any company and learn that regular investing, even in small amounts, adds up over time.

One share of Netflix is nearly $100, but many brokerages allow purchases of “fractional shares” for as little as $5. Using fractional shares, a child can own a slice of almost any company and learn that regular investing, even in small amounts, adds up over time. Dividends: Stocks like McDonald's pay dividends, a portion of profits paid out to shareholders. Showing a child that they earned a few cents just for holding the stock can be a powerful introduction to passive income and compounding.

Stocks like McDonald's pay dividends, a portion of profits paid out to shareholders. Showing a child that they earned a few cents just for holding the stock can be a powerful introduction to passive income and compounding. Long-Term Investing: Selecting stocks with solid fundamentals and a belief in their long-term growth can teach a child that daily ups and downs fade away and long-term investing pays off over time.

The stocks are the holiday present, but financial literacy is the legacy. Early exposure to investing builds a mindset of wealth that is worth far more than the initial cash gift.

Photo: Shutterstock