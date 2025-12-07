Netflix and Parmount
December 7, 2025 10:46 AM 2 min read

Paramount Skydance, Symbotic And Wayfair Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec. 1-Dec. 5): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Mohit Manghnani Benzinga Editor
Economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics have recently heightened investor sensitivity, leading to notable fluctuations in stock prices. This volatility, driven by a mix of company-specific developments and broader industry trends, has resulted in significant losses for some large-cap stocks in the last week (December 1-5).

Are these stocks in your portfolio?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) stock fell 28.73% amid weakness following the company's quarterly results, as investors reacted to guidance and margins. Goldman Sachs also downgraded Symbotic to Sell while maintaining its $47 price forecast.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) stock fell 20.83% amid a pullback after the company's latest update on growth and profitability. Several analysts revised their price forecasts on the stock.

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) stock fell 16.57% amid volatility around strategic and deal-related headlines in the media space.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) stock fell 16.02% amid pressure from a secondary offering of 12.5 million Class A common shares priced at $78 per share.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) stock fell 14.07% amid weakness in e-commerce and discretionary names after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and set a $94 price target.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) stock fell 11.51%.

Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) stock fell 10.15% in the last week.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock fell 8.94% amid investor concerns following the company's latest results and outlook. Several analysts revised their price forecasts on the stock.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) stock fell 8.52% amid weakness in fintech names ahead of the company's presentation at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) stock fell 8.38% amid shares trading lower after the company reported its latest vehicle delivery numbers.

Photo via Shutterstock

