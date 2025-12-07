Economic uncertainty and shifting market dynamics have recently heightened investor sensitivity, leading to notable fluctuations in stock prices. This volatility, driven by a mix of company-specific developments and broader industry trends, has resulted in significant losses for some large-cap stocks in the last week (December 1-5).

Are these stocks in your portfolio?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) stock fell 28.73% amid weakness following the company's quarterly results, as investors reacted to guidance and margins. Goldman Sachs also downgraded Symbotic to Sell while maintaining its $47 price forecast.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) stock fell 20.83% amid a pullback after the company's latest update on growth and profitability. Several analysts revised their price forecasts on the stock.

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) stock fell 16.57% amid volatility around strategic and deal-related headlines in the media space.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) stock fell 16.02% amid pressure from a secondary offering of 12.5 million Class A common shares priced at $78 per share.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) stock fell 14.07% amid weakness in e-commerce and discretionary names after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and set a $94 price target.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) stock fell 11.51%.

Talen Energy Corp (NYSE:TLN) stock fell 10.15% in the last week.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stock fell 8.94% amid investor concerns following the company's latest results and outlook. Several analysts revised their price forecasts on the stock.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) stock fell 8.52% amid weakness in fintech names ahead of the company's presentation at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) stock fell 8.38% amid shares trading lower after the company reported its latest vehicle delivery numbers.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock