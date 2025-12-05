Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) , along with TWG AI disclosed a new initiative with Teton Ridge to integrate real-time AI and computer vision into rodeo events.

The move is aimed at enhancing the experience for athletes, fans, and partners, in collaboration with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) .

Teton Ridge is a western sports and entertainment company backed by TWG Global and has worked with PRCA-sanctioned rodeos to pilot and refine AI and computer-vision applications in live arenas, gathering athlete feedback and enabling rapid real-world improvements.

Leveraging Nvidia’s advanced AI hardware and software, including the Holoscan platform for real-time edge computing and systems powered by Nvidia RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, Teton Ridge can handle data on-site, eliminating the need to send every video feed to the cloud for high-latency remote model processing.

This enables Teton Ridge to deliver real-time AI-driven insights that remove significant inefficiencies and enable several critical outcomes.

“We’re seeing tremendous opportunity at the intersection of sports technology and AI-driven analytics. Palantir is proud to work with NVIDIA and TWG AI to bring real-time AI and data-driven insights to the rodeo arena with Teton Ridge,” said Ryan Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Legal Officer at Palantir Technologies.

Recent Deals

Palantir on Thursday disclosed an expanded collaboration with Northslope, the first and fastest-growing Palantir-native applied AI company.

On Wednesday, Palantir introduced Chain Reaction, a new operating system designed to bolster the nation’s fast-growing artificial intelligence infrastructure.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were up 0.06% at $178.03 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

