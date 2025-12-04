On Wednesday, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) , along with Pismo, signed a strategic deal with Circle Asia Technologies for expansion in Vietnam. Circle Asia Technologies is a credit-focused neobank based in Southeast Asia.

Details

The partnership will aid in launching the country’s first fully AI-driven PayLater card from Circle, which is designed to deliver greater transparency, personalization, and an improved user experience.

The AI-driven PayLater card is set to launch gradually in early 2026 and is being developed to address the core challenges behind Vietnam’s limited credit card adoption.

The offering will give users a fast, secure way to build credit, access instant approvals, make purchases worldwide, and manage their spending, all without needing a conventional bank account.

The effort is backed by a major Vietnamese commercial bank, providing the regulatory strength and scale needed to bring the product to market.

Management Commentary

Arnab Ghosh, Founder & CEO at Circle Asia Technologies, stated, “Circle is fundamentally redesigning the financial experience for consumers in Vietnam. We believe that by starting with a truly modern credit product, we can build a deeper, more valuable relationship with our customers than traditional banks or debit-focused neobanks ever could. Working with Pismo and Visa enables us to innovate rapidly and offer unmatched convenience and security.”

“Our collaboration with Circle and Pismo brings together advanced AI technology and Visa’s trusted global network to deliver secure, seamless, and personalized payment experiences for the Vietnamese market. We are proud to support Vietnam’s digital transformation and help set new standards for transparency, convenience, and security in financial services,” added Julie Hsiao, Head of Value-Added Services, Southeast Asia, Visa.

Recent Events

Last month, Visa announced it had partnered with Aquanow. The partnership aims to expand its stablecoin settlement capabilities across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the African region (CEMEA).

Also, Visa is shaking up digital payments with a new pilot program that lets creators, freelancers, and gig workers receive instant USDC stablecoin payouts through Visa Direct.

Price Action: V shares are up 0.18% at $330.19 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Primakov via Shutterstock