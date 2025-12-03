Airbus Cuts 2025 Delivery Target After A320 Fuselage Issue

Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) (OTC:EADSF) on Wednesday slashed its 2025 aircraft deliveries target following an issue with the A320’s fuselage.

Airbus now expects to deliver approximately 790 aircraft in 2025, compared to around 820 expected earlier.

Despite this adjustment, Airbus maintains its financial guidance, targeting an adjusted EBIT of around 7.0 billion euros and free cash flow before customer financing of roughly 4.5 billion euros.

The company plans to report November 2025 commercial aircraft orders and deliveries on December 5.

A320 Fuselage Issue

This week, the company identified issues with metal panels on some A320 Aircraft fuselages, citing supplier issues.

“The source of the issue has been identified,” a spokesperson for Airbus told Benzinga when asked for comment. The spokesperson added that the issue was now contained and “all newly produced panels conform to all requirements.”

Recent A320 Recall

Last month, Airbus ordered urgent repairs for 6,000 aircraft in its widely used A320 fleet. The move affected a significant number of the global fleet and threatens major disruptions across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

The recall followed an October 30 JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) incident in which an A320 experienced an unexpected loss of altitude linked to a malfunction in its flight-control system.

Recent Earnings

In October, Airbus reported steady growth in its latest nine-month results through September 2025, with consolidated revenue rising 7% to 47.4 billion euros as the company increased deliveries across its commercial, helicopter, and defense divisions.

Commercial aircraft revenue climbed to 33.9 billion euros on the back of 507 deliveries in the period.

