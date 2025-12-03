Enbridge 2026 Guidance: Growth Across Pipelines, Gas Franchise; 3% Dividend Boost

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Wednesday disclosed the 2026 guidance, expecting adjusted EBITDA of $20.2 billion–$20.8 billion and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share of $5.70–$6.10.

Further 2026 Guidance

In particular, the company sees EBITDA from Liquids Pipelines of about $9.6 billion, Gas Transmission of around $5.5 billion and Gas Distribution & Storage of roughly $4.5 billion.

Enbridge plans to invest about $10 billion in growth capital in 2026, excluding maintenance capital, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with a targeted year-end debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.5–5x.

Dividend Boost

The company raised the quarterly dividend by 3% to 97 cents ($3.88 annualized), effective March 1, 2026.

The dividend is payable on March 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on Feb. 17, 2026.

2025 & Long-Term Outlook

The company projects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be at the upper half of the $19.4–$20 billion range and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share at the midpoint of $5.50–$5.90.

The company also reaffirmed its 2023–2026 CAGR outlook of 7%–9% for EBITDA, 4%–6% for adjusted EPS, and ~3% for DCF per share, with post-2026 growth projected at ~5% for EBITDA, EPS and DCF per share.

Greg Ebel, president and CEO of Enbridge added, ”We have approximately $8 billion of new projects entering service in 2026 across our franchises, all of which are underpinned by low-risk commercial frameworks. We also expect strong growth in 2026 from recent rate settlements and rate cases in both Gas Distribution and Gas Transmission. These regulatory outcomes support visible, durable growth through rate escalation and quick-cycle capital recovery mechanisms.”

Recent Earnings Results

Last week, the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 33 cents, missing the estimate of 39 cents, and revenue of $10.633 billion, below the $10.860 billion consensus.

ENB Price Action: Enbridge shares are up 0.35% at $48.29 at publication on Wednesday.

