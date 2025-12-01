Zepbound Just Got Cheaper: Lilly Cuts Prices On LillyDirect To Broaden Access

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) on Monday announced that Zepbound (tirzepatide) single-dose vials will now be available at lower prices on LillyDirect, the company's digital healthcare platform. Zepbound is a prescription drug for weight loss.

The update builds on Lilly's ongoing efforts to lower out-of-pocket costs in the United States.

By lowering the prices of Zepbound single-dose vials, Lilly is offering patients greater access and flexibility in their treatment.

With a valid prescription, patients can access the starting dose of Zepbound single-dose vial (2.5 mg) for as low as $299 per month from $349.

The 5 mg dose will be available at $399 per month, down from $499. All other approved doses are $449 per month for patients in the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, down from $499.

"We will keep working to provide more options – expanding choices for delivery devices and creating new pathways for access – so more people can get the medicines they need," said Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA and global customer capabilities, in a statement.

Regular prices (per month) when not purchased via the Zepbound Self-Pay Journey Program are $599 for 7.5 mg, $699 for 10 mg, $849 for 12.5 mg, $1,049 for 15 mg.

In November, President Donald Trump announced agreements with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to significantly reduce prices for their GLP-1-based obesity and diabetes drugs.

The deals will also expand Medicare and Medicaid coverage for these high-demand treatments beginning in mid-2026.

Starting doses of existing injectables like Wegovy and Zepbound will initially cost $350 a month on TrumpRx, declining to $245 within two years. Upcoming oral versions — Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy and Lilly’s orforglipron — are expected to be priced at $145 a month through Medicare, Medicaid, or TrumpRx once approved.

Price Action: LLY stock is down 0.72% at $1,067.72 at the last check on Monday.

Photo by Felix Geringswald via Shutterstock