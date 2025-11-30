Consumer Tech News (Nov 24-28): Lawmakers Target Meta Over Alleged Fraudulent Ads, U.S. Pushes Taiwan To Boost Chipmaking Investment In America & More

Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the ongoing progress in U.S.-China trade ties after a phone call with President Donald Trump. This comes after it was reported that Washington is considering allowing Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to resume AI chip sales to China.

President Donald Trump launched a sweeping national effort to rebuild America’s scientific edge, unveiling a new AI-driven initiative the White House is comparing to the Apollo program.

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly pushing Taiwan to ramp up U.S. investments and train American workers in chipmaking as part of a broader trade deal.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have called for an investigation and regulatory action against Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) over its alleged profiting from fraudulent advertisements on its platforms.

Automotive

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology’s latest update could give the EV giant a major autonomous boost.

Tesla recorded 6,964 new registrations during October in Europe, a 48.5% year-on-year decline from October 2024’s 13,519 registrations in the region.

Tesla plans to double its robotaxi fleet in Austin, Texas, in December, less than six months after launching the autonomous ride-hailing service in the city.

Tesla is offering free Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe ahead of the planned deployment of the technology in the region next year.

Elon Musk-led Starlink has signed a deal with Ukrainian Telecom giant Kyivstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:KYIV) to offer direct-to-cell technology.

BYD Co. Ltd. has recalled over 88,981 units of its Qin PLUS DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in China.

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) reported third-quarter FY25 revenue growth of 72.0% year over year to $25.4 million, and adjusted loss per share narrowed to 14 cents from a loss of $3.50 a year ago quarter. Also, the company disclosed that its Gen-7 Robotaxis have now achieved city-wide unit economics breakeven.

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of 21.79 billion Chinese yuan ($3.06 billion), rising 16.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) and 14.7% sequentially, but coming in below the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Excluding one-time items, the company posted an adjusted loss of 1.14 yuan (15 cents) per ADS, beating analyst expectations for a 24-cent loss.

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) announced the launch of Level 4 fully driverless robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of 27.4 billion Chinese yuan ($3.80 billion), though it came in slightly ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adjusted net earnings per ADS showed a loss of 0.36 yuan (5 cents), missing the expectation of a 4-cent gain.

Broadline Retail & Electronics

Alibaba Group Holdings’ (NYSE:BABA) newly revamped Qwen app is off to a blistering start, crossing 10 million downloads in its first week.

Alibaba reported second-quarter revenue of $34.81 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $34.43 billion, and adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share came in at 61 cents, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents.

Alibaba launched its first artificial intelligence glasses in China, accelerating its push into the fast-growing smart wearables market.

Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services quietly operates one of the world's biggest data-center empires, more than 900 facilities across 50+ countries, far larger and more dispersed than most investors realize.

Amazon plans to invest up to $50 billion to expand artificial intelligence and supercomputing capabilities for U.S. government customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon secured a legal win after a federal judge blocked New York from enforcing a new labor law that would allow the state to intervene in private-sector union disputes normally handled by federal regulators.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KEYS) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.83, and revenue came in at $1.42 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Semiconductors

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) said it powered Zyphra's breakthrough in large-scale AI training, enabling the development of ZAYA1, the first Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) foundation model trained on an AMD graphics processing unit (GPU) and networking platform.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) reported third quarter of FY26 revenue of $267 million, missing analyst estimates of $268.83 million and adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, beating estimates of 45 cents per share.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is expanding its cutting-edge 2-nanometer facilities from seven to ten sites to meet the artificial intelligence frenzy.

Taiwan Semiconductor has filed a lawsuit against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo in Taiwan's Intellectual Property and Commercial Court, after he recently joined chipmaking rival Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) .

Technology & Software

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF) is accelerating its comeback in the chip manufacturing race, boosting 2-nanometer output and winning major new clients in a push to narrow its long-standing gap with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is supercharging its Abu Dhabi cloud region with the Middle East’s first Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) -powered Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reported third-quarter revenue of $27.01 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $27.13 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, beating estimates of $2.47 per share.

HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 92 cents, and revenue came in at $14.6 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $14.48 billion.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.85 billion, above the $1.81 billion analysts expected and adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 per share.

Smartphones, Communication Equipment

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is doubling down on 5G-era security and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, rolling out new firewall, encryption, and threat-detection technologies.

Symbotic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) reported fourth-quarter losses of three cents per share, which met the analyst estimate, and revenue of $618.46 million, which beat the Street estimate of $604 million.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is pushing back against India's new antitrust penalty law that could expose the iPhone maker to fines of up to $38 billion.