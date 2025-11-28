What's Going On With Alnylam Stock On Friday?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock is trading higher on Friday, with no news to justify the movement.

Performance And Earnings

Year to date, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stock has surged 92.6% and 58.7% over the last six months, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.90, a turnaround from a loss of 50 cents a year ago. Analysts estimated earnings of 75 cents.

Quarterly sales reached $1.25 billion, up 149% year over year, beating the consensus of $977.79 million. Amvuttra sales jumped 165% to $685.30 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals raised fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $3.3 billion-$3.55 billion to $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion compared to the consensus of $3.53 billion.

Analyst Take

Chardan Research and William Blair issued positive outlooks on Alnylam following the second-quarter results. Chardan Research stated that the launch of Amvuttra for ATTR-CM (Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy) is off to an exceptionally strong start.

ATTR-CM, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is a rare and often underdiagnosed form of heart failure.

Earlier in November, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced results from new post hoc analyses of the HELIOS-B Phase 3 study of Amvuttra.

A mixed model analysis that pooled 24- and 36-month data found that treatment with vutrisiran monotherapy was associated with nominally statistically significant and directionally favorable changes in multiple measures of cardiac structure, function, and amyloid burden, including improvements in left and right ventricular ejection fractions as well as stroke volumes and left ventricular mass, compared to placebo.

Treatment with vutrisiran also reduced extracellular volume (ECV), which is thought to reflect amyloid buildup in the heart.

At Year 3, amyloid regression, as assessed by ECV, was observed in 22% of patients treated with vutrisiran, while no patients who received placebo showed regression; conversely, progression occurred in 63% of patients who received placebo compared to 11% of patients treated with vutrisiran.

ALNY Price Action: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares were up 1.91% at $453.61 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

