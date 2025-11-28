SAP Launches EU AI Cloud To Boost European Digital Sovereignty

SAP SE ADS (NYSE:SAP) on Thursday disclosed the launch of the EU AI Cloud, marking the next phase in its European digital sovereignty strategy.

The company has consolidated its key initiatives into a unified approach that delivers a sovereign, Europe-focused AI and cloud platform.

Customers can choose the level of sovereignty and deployment that fits their needs, via SAP data centers, European infrastructure, or fully managed on-premise solutions.

The EU AI Cloud ensures EU data residency and full sovereignty, enabling organizations to comply with regional regulations and operational standards.

Cohere Partnership

Notably, SAP and Cohere are partnering to deliver Cohere North's agentic AI through EU AI Cloud and SAP BTP, enabling secure, production-ready AI for regulated industries.

Through direct integration of advanced AI models and applications from providers like Cohere, Mistral AI, and OpenAI into SAP BTP, organizations can build, deploy, and scale AI solutions across SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS options on SAP infrastructure or trusted European platforms.

This cooperative model enables European businesses and public institutions to access cutting-edge AI securely, while meeting regional compliance, sovereignty, and deployment flexibility requirements.

Recent Key Deals

Earlier this month, Snowflake and SAP disclosed that they have joined forces to integrate Snowflake's AI Data Cloud with SAP's Business Data Cloud.

Also, the company recently strengthened collaboration with France's AI ecosystem, including expanded partnerships with Bleu, Capgemini, and Mistral AI.

