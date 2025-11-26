What's Going On With Johnson & Johnson Stock On Wednesday?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock has surged almost 42.9% in the year to date, approximately 35% in 6 months, and 8.6% in one month.

The rally streak reflects strong third-quarter earnings, deals like the Halda Therapeutics acquisition, as well as positive FDA label expansions.

Recent Earnings Report

During its most recent quarterly earnings, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to separate its Orthopedics business to enhance strategic and operational focus.

The transaction would establish a standalone orthopedics business, operating as DePuy Synthes. Johnson & Johnson aims to complete the project within 18 to 24 months.

The company reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share, up 15.7% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.75.

The pharmaceutical and medtech giant reported sales of $23.99 billion, up 6.8% year over year and beating the consensus of $23.74 billion. Operational growth was 5.4%, and adjusted operational growth was 4.4%.

Johnson & Johnson downplayed the likelihood of large acquisitions, emphasizing smaller deals as more probable. The company reiterated that it doesn’t need major M&A to achieve the high end of long-term growth targets. Smaller transactions are seen as value-creating opportunities.

Acquisition

Last week, Johnson & Johnson agreed to acquire Halda Therapeutics OpCo, Inc. for $3.05 billion in cash.

Halda is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a proprietary Regulated Induced Proximity Targeting Chimera platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, including prostate cancer.

Johnson & Johnson shared new data from the Phase 3b APEX study showing that Tremfya (guselkumab) continued to reduce both signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and inhibit progression of structural damage at 48 weeks.

At Week 24, Tremfya demonstrated two and a half times greater ability to inhibit joint structural damage versus placebo, with results consistent for patients with active PsA receiving Tremfya every four weeks or every eight weeks.

The inhibition of structural joint damage was sustained through Week 48.

Earlier in November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) for a type of blood cancer.

Most recently, Johnson & Johnson said that the Phase 2b AuTonomy proof-of-concept study of posdinemab did not achieve statistical significance in slowing clinical decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.28% at $207.24 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $207.72, according to Benzinga Pro data.

