Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stock rose after the company won massive contracts from the U.S. Department of War worth around $7 billion.

Details

The company won a firm-fixed-price contract worth $4.685 billion.

The contract entails supplying new-build Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, Longbow crew trainers, and related components, spares, and accessories.

The contract work is scheduled for completion by May 30, 2032.

Apart from this, Boeing grabbed a $2.47 worth contract for modification to the existing FA8625-11-C-6600 agreement.

The modification covers Lot 12 production aircraft as well as G081 subscriptions and licenses.

The contract work is slated for completion by June 30, 2029.

Recent Key Contract Win

This month, Boeing racked up big-ticket deals with top Gulf carriers, with Emirates placing its third order for Boeing’s 777X aircraft, which includes 65 777-9 passenger jets.

Also, Boeing finalized a deal with Gulf Air for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for three additional jets.

Moreover, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates-based low-cost carrier flydubai for its fourth 737 MAX fleet.

Price Action: BA shares were trading higher by 1.59% to $185.34 at last check Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock