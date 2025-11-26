Netflix Bets On Taiwan For Next Global Hit, Funding New 'Chinese-Language' Content

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) sharpened its international content strategy this year, reinforcing Taiwan as a key driver of its next wave of global growth.

This year, Netflix expanded its partnership with Taipei's Golden Horse Film Festival — Taiwan's premier cinema event — to unlock more value from Chinese-language content and deepen its investment in local storytelling.

Netflix launched new talent-building and content-promotion initiatives, including an exclusive masterclass with award-winning K-drama director Kim Won-suk and a 500,000 New Taiwanese dollars inclusive storytelling award through the Golden Horse Film Project Promotion (FPP).

The company also leveraged the festival platform to premiere its upcoming Taiwanese series “Had I Not Seen The Sun: Part 1” and to spotlight top-tier titles like Noah Baumbach's “Jay Kelly.”

Netflix further boosted regional visibility by supporting rising talent. Ma Shih-Yuan earned the Golden Horse Award for Best New Performer for “Left-Handed Girl,” which Netflix will distribute internationally on November 28.

Maya Huang, Netflix's Director of Chinese-Language Content, said the company sees global momentum in Chinese-language entertainment and remains committed to long-term investment in Taiwan's creative industry to drive global audience growth.

To cultivate new IP and diverse creative voices, Netflix introduced the Netflix Diverse & Inclusive Storytelling Award at FPP.

The inaugural winner — Unseen Film Studio's “Human Era Animal Affairs Bureau” — received development funding and international recognition for a concept steeped in both culture and originality.

Netflix Q3

The $442 billion streaming giant gained over 17% in stock value year-to-date.

Netflix posted third-quarter revenue of $11.51 billion, up 17.2% year over year, driven by subscriber growth, higher prices, and rising ad sales—though revenue slightly missed Wall Street expectations. Earnings came in at $5.87 per share, below the Street's $6.97 consensus.

The company also reported its biggest quarter ever for advertising revenue and record U.S. and U.K. viewing share since late 2022. Breakout hits included "Happy Gilmore 2," "KPOP Demon Hunters," and the Canelo vs. Crawford live bout.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects fourth-quarter revenue of $11.96 billion, up 16.7% year over year, and guides EPS of $5.45, slightly above consensus. Full-year revenue is forecast to rise 16% to $45.1 billion.

Netflix said it will scale its ad business, test new AI-driven ad formats, and continue expanding franchises like "KPop Demon Hunters." It will also present a blockbuster fourth-quarter slate featuring "Stranger Things" and two NFL Christmas games.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were up 0.57% at $105.00 premarket at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

