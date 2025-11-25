TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced on Tuesday that it has decided to demobilize the liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the port of Le Havre.

Notably, in 2022, amid a severe energy crisis caused by a sharp drop in Russian gas imports, France ramped up LNG imports to secure its own energy supply and support Europe’s energy stability.

That time, the company deployed the terminal in the port of Le Havre, fully self-funded without any public subsidies, at the request of French authorities.

The terminal functioned as a “safety net,” offering additional gas import capacity to manage potential winter demand surges or geopolitical risks, bolstering France’s energy security during a critical period.

With gas supplies in France and across Europe now stable, the Le Havre floating LNG terminal is no longer required, a fact confirmed by its inactivity and the Rouen Administrative Court’s October 16, 2025, ruling.

TotalEnergies Exits 12.5% OML118 Stake

In a separate release, TotalEnergies’ subsidiary completed the divestment of its 12.5% non-operated interest in the OML118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC), selling 10% to Shell PLC’s (NYSE:SHEL) Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd and 2.5% to Nigerian Agip Exploration, for a combined total of $510 million.

Recent Key Events

Last week, TotalEnergies disclosed that it will acquire a 50% stake in the flexible power generation portfolio from Energetický a průmyslový holding, a.s. (EPH) at an enterprise value of 10.6 billion euros ($12.3 billion).

Price Action: TTE shares were trading higher by 0.84% to $65.05 at last check Tuesday.

