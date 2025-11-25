AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced on Tuesday the addition of two new manufacturing sites in Texas and Florida, expanding its operations.

Details

This expansion highlights AST SpaceMobile’s ongoing dedication to U.S. space innovation and job creation.

Texas, the company’s main manufacturing base, now hosts five facilities, including a new Midland site where BlueBird satellites are built from raw materials to finished spacecraft, backed by 3,800 U.S. patents and pending claims.

Also Read: Space Stock Earnings Tracker: Firefly, Rocket Lab, AST and More

The company also maintains a facility in Maryland and has added a new site in Homestead, Florida, boosting production capacity and extending its footprint into another business-friendly state.

BlueBird Satellites Production Acceleration

AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation BlueBird satellites incorporate cutting-edge cellular broadband technology for low Earth orbit, including the largest phased-array antennas ever built at 2,400 sq. ft., custom power systems, and the proprietary AST5000 ASIC.

These upgrades deliver up to 10× the bandwidth of current BlueBird satellites, supporting peak data speeds of 120 Mbps for voice, broadband, and video.

The company partners with AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) , Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) , American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) , and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google to deploy a global network delivering direct cellular broadband to smartphones.

Last week, AST SpaceMobile disclosed that its U.S.-licensed BlueBird 6 satellite is set to launch on December 15 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in India.

Management Commentary

Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said, “As we accelerate production of our next-generation BlueBird satellites, the expansion allows us to increase capacity, strengthen our supply chain, and bring even more high-technology manufacturing work back to the United States.”

“This is about building more satellites, faster – and doing it right here at home so we can deliver on our mission to close the connectivity gaps and deliver cellular broadband where it is needed the most.”

Price Action: ASTS shares were trading lower by 0.44% to $54.76 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock