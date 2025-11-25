Cyberattack On SitusAMC May Have Reached JPMorgan, Citi And Morgan Stanley Data

A recent cyberattack on technology vendor SitusAMC raised concerns that client data tied to major U.S. banks — including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) , Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) , and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) — may have been accessed, according to a Saturday report from the New York Times.

While the full scope of the incident remains under review, early indications suggest the breach touched information connected to some of the company's financial-sector clients.

SitusAMC, a New York-based firm providing services to real estate lenders, said it was hit by a cyber intrusion on November 12.

In a statement posted on its website, the company acknowledged that certain internal systems were compromised and that some client data may have been affected.

The vendor did not identify specific institutions involved.

However, Reuters reported that the potential exposure of client-linked information is notable given SitusAMC's extensive role in processing documents and analytics for major financial institutions.

The Reuters report added that the compromised information included corporate records tied to some client engagements.

The affected materials could include accounting files, legal contracts, and other documents used in its real estate and financial data operations.

SitusAMC CEO Michael Franco told the Times the firm is continuing to review what data may have been impacted. He said the organization has notified law enforcement and is working with investigators as the assessment continues.

The FBI is also monitoring the situation. Kash Patel, the FBI director, said in a statement quoted by the Times that the agency has not identified any operational disruptions to U.S. banking services. He noted that federal officials are coordinating with implicated organizations and third parties to understand the potential impact.

SitusAMC said the incident has been contained and that its systems are functioning normally. The company also added that no encrypting malware — commonly associated with ransomware attacks — was involved in the event.

