Alphabet, Exact Sciences, And Regeneron Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov. 17-Nov. 21): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) gained 48.97% this week after Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)agreed to acquire the company for $105 per share in a deal valued at about $20 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) gained 3.75% this week after multiple analysts raised their respective price targets on the stock following the company’s recent phase 3 Ziihera combination therapy data.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) gained 12.90% this week. UBS analyst Elizabeth Garcia maintains a Buy rating on the stock, raising the price forecast from $218 to $280.
- Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) gained 12.86% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts have raised their price forecast for the stock.
- James Hardie Industries plc. (NYSE:JHX) gained 12.39% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results. The company named Ryan Lada as CFO.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gained 11.57% this week.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 9.38% this week. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price forecast of $290.
- Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) gained 9.09% this week. The company announced it has agreed to acquire Acera Surgical for $725 million in cash plus up to $125 million in contingent cash payments. Its board also authorized a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) gained 9.09% this week after the FDA recently approved Eylea HD for macular edema following retinal vein occlusion.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gained 4.9% this week. Google said the DOJ's proposal to break up Google Ad Manager is "unworkable" and would create major uncertainty and disruption for advertisers and publishers. The company added it will keep advocating for a resolution that addresses the court's concerns without stifling the growth of American businesses.
Also Read: Walmart’s Robots Are Taking A Bite Out Of Amazon’s Lunch
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$100.80-0.10%
GHGuardant Health Inc
$106.551.07%
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$302.400.92%
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$302.500.95%
JHXJames Hardie Industries PLC
$18.57-0.59%
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$258.701.22%
NTRANatera Inc
$234.941.87%
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$756.510.08%
SOLVSolventum Corp
$82.90-%
ABTAbbott Laboratories
$128.05-0.05%
JAZZJazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
$177.000.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.