Boeing, flydubai Ink MOU For Fourth 737 MAX Fleet

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates-based low-cost carrier flydubai for its fourth 737 MAX fleet.

The deal, which includes 75 firm orders and 75 options, will allow flydubai to upgrade its fleet and continue expanding its network.

The agreement enables flydubai to capitalize on the 737 MAX family's versatility and commonality, using the distinct sizes and ranges of the 737-8, 737-9, and 737-10 models to meet the needs of its expanding operations.

Notably, in 2023, flydubai made its inaugural widebody aircraft order by purchasing 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets.

Recent Major Gulf Deals

This week, Boeing racked up big-ticket deals with top Gulf carriers, with Emirates placing its third order for Boeing's 777X aircraft, which includes 65 777-9 passenger jets.

This latest order raised Emirates' total 777X order, including both 777‑9 and 777‑8 models, to 270 planes, solidifying its status as the largest 777X customer.

Also, Boeing finalized a deal with Gulf Air for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for three additional jets.

The order added three 787s to Gulf Air's July commitment, bringing its total 787 order book to 17 jets.

Notably, Boeing believes Middle Eastern airlines are entering a new growth era, with fleets expected to more than double by 2044.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were up 0.25% at $190.09 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock