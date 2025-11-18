AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) agreed Tuesday to lease three new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets to FlySafair starting in the first quarter of 2028.

Also, the company disclosed two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft scheduled for delivery beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

Anbessie Yitbarek, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes added, “The addition of three 737 MAX airplanes marks a significant step in FlySafair’s fleet modernization journey.”

FlySafair will join the more than 80 airlines that fly the 737 MAX to destinations around the world, he added.

Recent Earnings Release & Key events

Last month, the company reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.97, topping the $3.08 estimate, while revenue of $1.894 billion came in slightly below expectations of $1.978 billion.

The company also raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $13.70, up from $11.60 and versus the $13.10 consensus.

Also, AerCap announced a seven-year agreement with GE Aerospace to provide lease pool management for the GE9X engine.

The deal also extends AerCap's existing lease pool support for GEnx, GE90, CF6, and CF34 engines.

Price Action: AER shares are down 2.84% at $132.97 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock