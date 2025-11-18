Boeing Lands Another Major 787 Win As Gulf Air Confirms 15-Jet Order

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday finalized a deal with Gulf Air for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for three additional jets.

Details

The order adds three 787s to Gulf Air's July commitment, bringing its total 787 order book to 17 jets.

The 787 Dreamliner, known for fuel efficiency, range, and passenger comfort, is central to Gulf Air's long-haul network serving 50+ destinations.

With 10 787s in service, the airline can expand across Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

The flagship aircraft offers the largest windows, lower cabin altitude, moister air, and turbulence-reducing technology for a smoother, more comfortable flight.

Management Commentary

“Today’s signing marks a significant advancement in Gulf Air’s long-term fleet development efforts. By confirming our acquisition of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, we are accelerating our strategy to increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and deliver an elevated, more sustainable travel experience to our passengers,” said Khalid Husain Taqi, chairman of Gulf Air Group.

Middle East Economy Projection

In a separate release, Boeing said that Middle Eastern airlines are entering a new growth era, with fleets expected to more than double by 2044.

Also, the region's global passenger share is projected to exceed 10%, driven by tourism, trade, hub development, and a growing middle class.

From 2025 to 2044, new deliveries are expected to be around 2,950.

Recent Deals

Also on Monday, Emirates placed its third order for Boeing's 777X aircraft, which includes 65 777‑9 passenger jets.

Also, Ethiopian Airlines disclosed the purchase of 11 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing.

Apart from this, Boeing and Air Senegal disclosed the airline's commitment to nine 737 MAX jets, marking its largest-ever fleet order and first Boeing purchase since 2004.

BA Price Action: Boeing shares were down 0.84% at $190.20 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock