AT&T Activates Spectrum Upgrade To Improve Wireless Home Internet

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) recovered some of its Friday losses after announcing the activation of mid-band spectrum acquired from EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) across nearly 23,000 cell sites.

The rollout, which boosts 5G speed and capacity in over 5,300 cities across 48 states, strengthens the company's wireless network and supports its strategy to grow converged subscribers for both 5G mobile and home internet services.

This integration also reduces the future need for costly additional cell sites, creating a more capital-efficient growth path.

Also Read: AT&T Stock Fell After Strong Quarter And One Analyst Thinks Wall Street Got It Wrong

The company continues expanding advanced connectivity nationwide while reinforcing its position as the most reliable and largest wireless network in North America. Customers now gain more capacity for streaming, gaming, and emerging AI-powered applications — backed by AT&T's wireless and fiber guarantee.

AT&T's ongoing investments in spectrum, standalone 5G deployment, and Open RAN technology further strengthen its competitive position in U.S. wireless.

AT&T also enhances public safety performance, as FirstNet responders gain the same speed and reliability improvements with always-on priority across all commercial bands.

AT&T stock gained over 12% year-to-date. On October 22, AT&T reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 operating revenue of $30.71 billion, up 1.6% year-over-year but slightly below expectations. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.54, matching analyst forecasts. Mobility, Consumer Wireline, and Mexico drove growth, while Business Wireline declined.

The company added 405,000 postpaid phone subscribers—more than analysts projected—thanks to bundled offers and aggressive Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 17 promotions. Fiber expansion continued with 288,000 AT&T Fiber net adds and 270,000 AT&T Internet Air net adds.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, including low-single-digit consolidated service revenue growth, at least 3% Mobility service revenue growth, mid-teens fiber broadband revenue growth, and adjusted EPS of $1.97–$2.07. AT&T also maintained its long-term targets: low-single-digit service-revenue growth through 2027, annual adjusted EBITDA growth of 3% or more, and double-digit EPS growth by 2027.

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended avoiding AT&T.

Price Action: AT&T shares were up 0.04% at $25.60 at last check Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock