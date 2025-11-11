Tesla's First Semi Vehicle Customer After Full Production Launch Is….Tesla?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has several new vehicles entering full-scale production in 2026, including the Tesla Semi. While this is exciting for investors, news of the Tesla Semi’s first customer after the launch is less so.

Tesla Semi First Customer Unveiled

PepsiCo has been operating Tesla Semi vehicles as part of a pilot program. More companies that have reserved Tesla Semi vehicles could receive deliveries in 2026, with full-scale production set for next year.

Those customers may be waiting in line behind Tesla to get their trucks.

During the company's third-quarter earnings report, Tesla said the Semi is on schedule for volume production in 2026. Deliveries for companies outside of early testers, like PepsiCo, are expected to begin shortly after.

Dan Priestley, Head of the Tesla Semi segment, recently told a user on social media that the electric vehicle company will be the first customer of the vehicle from the full-scale production in 2026.

"Tesla will be the first customer as we electrify our supply chain. This includes Texas operations," Priestley said.

Tesla will likely use the Semi as part of its fleet, according to a report from Teslarati. The move could help the company replace gas-powered semi-trucks used for parts of its operations.

Outside of Tesla, other customers of future Tesla Semi vehicles include Sysco, Anheuser-Busch, UPS, DHL, J.B. Hunt and Walmart.

Tesla Selling Teslas To Tesla And Other Musk Companies

Tesla, as the first customer of the Tesla Semi, is likely more about the company’s sustainability efforts than about demand. Tesla has a long list of customers lined up for the Semi as it hits full-scale production.

The news follows a recent report that low demand for the Cybertruck and rising inventory have led SpaceX and xAI to buy hundreds of Cybertruck vehicles. SpaceX and xAI, like Tesla, have Elon Musk in common, as he is connected to all three companies.

With the Cybertruck experiencing less demand than expected, its inventory of electric pickup trucks is increasing. To get rid of unwanted inventory, Tesla may be relying on other Musk-related companies for help.

Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill recently said that SpaceX is replacing its support fleet with Cybertrucks.

“Love to see ICE support fleets from Tesla and SpaceX get replaced with Cybertruck. When we were engineering it, this was always part of the dream,” Morrill said.

Morrill didn’t specify how many vehicles SpaceX has added from Tesla, or how many Tesla fleet vehicles are being phased out for the Cybertruck.

Tesla Shares Fall

Tesla stock was down 1.3% to $439.62 on Tuesday, within its 52-week trading range of $214.25 to $488.54. Tesla shares are up 15.9% year-to-date in 2025.

