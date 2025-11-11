US Energy Officials Greenlight Oklo's Fuel Plan—Here's What It Unlocks Next

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower on Tuesday. The company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho Operations Office has approved the Nuclear Safety Design Agreement (NSDA) for its Aurora Fuel Fabrication Facility (A3F) at Idaho National Laboratory.

Details

The A3F will produce fuel for Oklo's first commercial-scale reactor, Aurora-INL, chosen for the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program, linking fuel fabrication directly to power generation for near-term advanced nuclear deployment.

The DOE authorization provides a streamlined framework for developing and operating nuclear fuel production lines for R&D and demonstration, while accelerating the paths of advanced reactor developers.

A3F's approval follows Oklo's Aurora-INL groundbreaking, enabling construction and operation under this pathway and potentially expediting future NRC licensing.

Oklo secured fuel access through a 2019 DOE process, receiving an INL site-use permit and material from the historic EBR-II reactor.

Management Commentary

Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo, said, “Advanced fuel fabrication and recycling technologies represent a significant unlock for our business, addressing fuel-supply challenges while transforming fuel economics and creating new revenue opportunities.”

Oklo plans to release its third-quarter results after market close on Nov. 11.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 1.55% at $109.79 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Oklo operates within the electric utilities sector, boasting a market cap of $16.21 billion. Its 52-week range indicates significant volatility, with a low of $17.14 and a high of $193.84, suggesting strong investor interest and potential for growth or risk in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock