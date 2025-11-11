AI Meets Refining: Honeywell Pilots Experion Assistant With TotalEnergies

On Tuesday, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) announced a partnership with TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to pilot its AI-powered Experion Operations Assistant at TotalEnergies’ Port Arthur Refinery in Texas.

Located in Southeast Texas near the Gulf Coast, TotalEnergies' Port Arthur facility refines crude oil into transportation fuels and produces petrochemicals used to make plastics, rubber, and pharmaceuticals.

Details

Experion Operations Assistant, Honeywell's AI-enabled platform, is built on its core distributed control system.

The tool revolutionizes refinery monitoring by providing operators with predictive, real-time insights.

The system integrates operational analytics to optimize workflows, anticipate maintenance issues, and mitigate safety risks and production interruptions.

Early Results

Notably, TotalEnergies has launched an initial pilot of Honeywell's Experion Operations Assistant at the Port Arthur Delayed Coking Unit (DCU).

The initiative aims to help operators make faster, informed decisions and advance operational autonomy.

Early results indicate the AI-driven system successfully predicted five potential incidents, allowing operators to act before alarms triggered.

On average, forecasts arrived 12 minutes before events, helping reduce downtime and cut flaring emissions.

The pilot represents a successful collaboration between Honeywell, the Port Arthur site, and TotalEnergies' technology headquarters, OneTech.

Jim Masso, president and CEO of Honeywell Process Solutions, added, “This pilot with TotalEnergies will mark a meaningful milestone for bridging the gap between autonomous technology and the operators that keep these facilities running safely and efficiently every day.”

Recent Earnings Release

Honeywell reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.82 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $2.57 and revenue of $10.41 billion, beating the expectations of $10.14 billion.

Price Action: HON shares are up 1.10% at $196.26 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

