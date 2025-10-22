Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has formed a strategic knowledge partnership with Bloomberg Media to power select marquee Bloomberg events, including the New Economy Forum, Qatar Economic Forum, and Bloomberg House at Davos.

This collaboration will provide forward-looking insights to help global business leaders and policymakers build resilience against economic uncertainties and systemic risks such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, healthcare costs, financial volatility, climate change, and rapid technological shifts.

The partnership represents the first media initiative under Marsh McLennan’s new unified Marsh brand, launching globally next year. This rebranding highlights the company’s specialized expertise across risk, reinsurance, capital, people management, investments, and consulting, reflecting its evolution toward greater impact for clients.

Experts from Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman will contribute thought leadership at Bloomberg events, addressing interconnected challenges businesses face today.

Executive Commentary

John Doyle, Marsh McLennan’s president and CEO, stressed the importance of resilience in managing risks ranging from longevity and healthcare to supply chains and natural disasters. He affirmed the company’s commitment to helping clients navigate complex problems through this partnership.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, highlighted the media platform’s role in amplifying Marsh’s expertise globally, connecting trusted insights to actionable guidance as companies and communities reassess strategies to navigate uncertainty.

This alliance underlines both companies’ dedication to supporting informed decisions amid increasing global risks, positioning Marsh McLennan as a key knowledge partner at the forefront of thought leadership on resilience and risk management.

Recent Earnings

Last week, Marsh & McLennan reported third-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1.79, and marking a 13.5% increase from $1.63 per share a year earlier. The revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% year-over-year to $6.35 billion, coming in slightly above the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion.

Price Action: MMC shares were trading lower by 0.14% to $188.69 at last check Wednesday.

