Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) on Wednesday signed a master franchise agreement with Homeinns Hotel Group to launch Hyatt Studios hotels in China.

Strategic Expansion into China’s Extended-Stay Market

The deal will expand Hyatt’s upper-midscale extended-stay portfolio.

As per the terms, Homeinns plans to open 50 properties over the next several years and build a growth pipeline nationwide.

Notably, Hyatt Studios is designed to make extended stays feel more like home by focusing on the essentials that matter most to guests, while offering efficient growth opportunities for owners.

Owen Xing, Executive Managing Director, Growth & Operations, Greater China, Hyatt stated, “Over the next several years we plan to add at least 50 Hyatt Studios hotels in first and second tier cities across China, reflecting our strong relationships with major companies such as Homeinns Hotel Group, and confidence in China’s long-term potential.”

“These planned Hyatt Studios will extend our Essentials portfolio and broaden the choices available to World of Hyatt members, while reinforcing Hyatt’s growth momentum across the region.”

David Sun, Chairman & CEO of Homeinns Hotel Group added, “With the introduction of the brand, we look forward to crafting a localized, tailored experience for the Chinese market – especially for the younger generation of travelers.”

Second-Quarter Financial Performance

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.81 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.73 billion.

During the quarter, the company opened 8,920 rooms, including approximately 2,600 rooms acquired through the Playa Hotels acquisition.

Upcoming Earnings Release

Hyatt Hotels will release third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 6, before the stock market opens.

Price Action: H shares were trading lower by 0.99% to $147.90 premarket at last check Wednesday.

