Disney Lands Taylor Swift Eras Tour Docuseries, Shares Move Higher

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stock gained on Monday after the company announced on social media that it will stream a Taylor Swift docuseries on the Eras Tour.

The company tweeted that Swift’s 6-episode Docuseries and “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour The Final Show” will stream on Disney+ beginning Dec. 12.

Swift is teaming up with Disney+ to release an expansive look at her record-breaking Eras Tour with a six-part docuseries and a new concert film.

The docuseries and the concert film will both premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 12, giving fans unprecedented access to her tour finale in Vancouver, B.C., as well as behind-the-scenes moments from the $2 billion-grossing, nearly two-year tour, Variety reported.

The docuseries offers an intimate glimpse into Swift’s life on tour, and appearances by friends and collaborators, including Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Episodes will be released in batches of two over a period of three weeks. The concert film captures the full finale, including new segments added after the release of “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

These projects follow the success of Swift’s earlier Eras Tour concert movie, which broke records both in theaters and on Disney+.

Swift’s massive popularity is driving streaming platforms and movie theaters to compete for exclusive deals tied to her new album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) could benefit from the superstar’s return to theaters, following the record-breaking success of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which became the highest-grossing concert film globally with a total box office collection of $261.7 million worldwide, including $180.8 million domestically. The film also sparked a bidding war among streaming services, ultimately landing on Disney+.

DIS Price Action: Walt Disney shares were up 0.73% at $109.99 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

