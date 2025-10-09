Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) announced that its Oracle Health Connection Hub is now generally available for U.S. healthcare providers, offering a unified console to onboard, access, and manage Oracle Health interoperability solutions.

The company said the launch marks the latest step in its strategy to enhance interoperability and reduce friction between payers and providers by easing the administrative burden of managing multiple data-sharing tools.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the Health Connection Hub is designed to help healthcare organizations simplify data management while improving security, performance, and scalability.

Oracle said the platform provides a comprehensive data governance and reporting console, giving authorized users a consolidated view of data exchanges.

Providers can manage access permissions, revoke access as needed to mitigate privacy concerns, and use detailed audit trails to support compliance and policy reporting.

Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, commented, “We continue to deliver on our promise to simplify data exchange, increase data security, and automate manual processes between payers and providers.”

“Oracle Health Connection Hub empowers providers to customize the amount and types of data they choose to share with other providers and payers, which saves time and money while enhancing patient care,” she added.

The Oracle Health Information Network, which supports national patient data exchange; and integrations with the Social Security Administration (SSA) to accelerate disability benefits determinations and processing.

The company said the Health Connection Hub will also play a key role in enabling providers to participate in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) once Oracle Health Information Network Inc., a subsidiary of Oracle Health, becomes a designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN).

This is expected to make it easier for Oracle Health customers to opt into the program, agree to the Common Agreement’s terms, and onboard to the government-endorsed national framework for secure and standardized health data exchange.

Looking ahead, Oracle said it plans to expand connectivity through the Health Connection Hub to include lab, immunization, and prescription networks. The solution is available to all Oracle Health customers at no additional charge via the Oracle Cloud Console.

According to the company, electronic data exchange through the Health Connection Hub has already demonstrated efficiency gains particularly in its work with the SSA, where automating clinical record retrieval has cut patient data transfer times from weeks or months to seconds or minutes, helping accelerate benefits processing and payments to patients and families.

Price Action: ORCL shares were trading higher by 3.15% to $297.72 at last check Thursday.

