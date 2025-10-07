What's Going On With Rockwell Automation Stock Tuesday?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, on Tuesday introduced the ControlLogix 5590, a next-generation controller designed as the high-performance core of its Logix platform.

The all-in-one controller is designed to address the evolving needs of modern manufacturing, providing integrated software and multidisciplinary control across the enterprise to streamline processes and improve operational efficiency.

Manufacturers are facing a range of challenges, including intensified global competition, labor shortages, and heightened safety and security risks. Making things harder are disconnected control and data systems built on proprietary technology, which limit flexibility and drive up costs.

Rockwell Automation says its new ControlLogix 5590 controller is designed to simplify this complexity, providing manufacturers with a unified, high-performance platform to streamline operations and take complete control of their production.

Dan DeYoung, global vice president and general manager, production design & control, Rockwell Automation, said, “The ControlLogix 5590 controller isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a powerhouse engineered for the future of industrial automation.”

The company’s ControlLogix 5590 controller offers integrated safety, high performance, built-in cybersecurity, and a unified software experience.

The controller combines advanced safety features and global certifications, high-speed processing for complex applications, and cybersecurity aligned with IEC 62443 standards.

Its unified software suite, including Studio 5000 Logix Designer and FactoryTalk Design Studio, enables faster development, easier deployment, and more efficient engineering across the enterprise.

In August, Rockwell reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, posting earnings of $2.82 per share, up 4.1% from the same period a year earlier and ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.66. The revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% year over year to $2.14 billion, surpassing the $2.07 billion analysts had expected.

The company raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $9.80-$10.20, from a prior range of $9.20-$10.20, compared with the $9.82 analyst consensus. Rockwell also lifted its full-year sales outlook to $8.2 billion, up from $8.1 billion, versus a $8.13 billion estimate.

Price Action: Rockwell Automation (ROK) shares have surged nearly 22% year to date, trading up 0.12% at $348.99 at last check Tuesday.

