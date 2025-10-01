Walmart Ditches Artificial Colors From Private-Label Brands

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is preparing to remove synthetic dyes and about 30 other additives, such as certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and fat substitutes, from its U.S. private-label food lines.

The change is one of the most extensive overhauls ever undertaken by a major retailer. The adjustments will affect brands like Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods.

John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said the company is acting on direct consumer feedback. “Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients, and we’ve listened,” he said.

Also Read: Walmart’s AI Push and Strong Sales Trends Signal Confidence In Long-Term Growth: Analyst

Walmart cited internal survey data showing more than half of customers inspect ingredient lists, and nearly two-thirds want increased transparency.

In response, the retailer launched bettergoods last year, a chef-inspired private brand featuring “made without” and plant-based items, many of which are priced under $5.

Already, about 90% of its U.S. private-label food products are free of synthetic dyes. The company plans a gradual rollout of the new formulations over the coming months, with a full transition expected by January 2027.

Many leading food manufacturers are already responding to regulatory and consumer pressure to eliminate artificial colorants.

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) has committed to stop launching any new U.S. products containing FD&C synthetic colors immediately and plans to phase out all remaining artificial colors from its U.S. portfolio by 2027. Kraft Heinz says about 90% of its current lineup is already free of those dyes.

Similarly, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has revealed plans to strip certified colors from all cereals and foods served in K-12 schools by mid-2026, and remove them from its full U.S. product range by end of 2027.

These moves suggest Walmart’s reformulation, removing synthetic dyes and dozens of additives, may reflect, and even accelerate, an industry shift toward cleaner-label standards.

Price Action: WMT shares were trading lower by 1.75% to $101.26 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: